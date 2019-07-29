Death Toll in Attack on Afghan President’s Deputy Office in Kabul Rises to 20, 50 Injured

A spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry earlier said that two out of four terrorists, who have attacked the electoral office have been gunned down by the police.

At least 20 were killed and 50 injured in attack on the electoral office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's election running mate Amrullah Saleh in Kabul on Sunday, the government said in a statement on Monday.

"The attack started at around 04:30 Sunday afternoon on Afghanistan Green Trend Office with a car bombing which was followed by armed men attack. The attack killed 20 people and wounded 50 more," the statement said.

On Sunday, at least two people were reported killed and 25 more wounded as a result of the bombing that occurred near Saleh's electoral office. Militants detonated an explosive laden vehicle at about 05:00 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT). The country's Interior Ministry said later in the day that the group of four militants stormed Saleh's office following the explosion.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the bombing so far.

The attack came after electoral campaigns for the upcoming presidential election started earlier in the day. The vote is set to take place on September 28.