Iran to Continue Reducing JCPOA Commitments If Its Requirements Not Met - Ministry

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Tehran will continue reducing its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, if Iran's demands are not met, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said.

"I stress that we will continue to reduce our commitments until Iran’s demands are met," Araghchi said on Sunday.

He added that the meeting of the joint commission in Vienna was "constructive."

Earlier in the day, the extraordinary meeting of the Joint Commission, where the representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, China and Iran discussed ways to save the deal, took place in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

The situation around the accord, which was sealed back in 2015 and considered one of the landmark achievements, escalated in May 2018 when US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal.

A year later, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the deal and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement. When the deadline expired on July 7, Tehran said that it was prepared to begin enriching uranium beyond the limit of 3.67 percent set out in the deal.