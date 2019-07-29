Yemen's Houthis Target Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport with Drone Attack – Reports

Yemen’s Houthi movement said it launched on Sunday a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, Houthi affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported, citing the group’s spokesman.

The attack targeted "military facilities in the airport," the television network said, citing a statement by a Houthi military spokesman. However, Saudi Arabia has not confirmed that any type of attack occurred.

The Houthis have recently stepped up drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, but most of the drones have been intercepted by the kingdom's air force.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2011. It peaked in 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action on the government’s side.

The United Nations has repeatedly called the conflict in Yemen the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people – over 80 percent of the country’s population – currently in need of aid.