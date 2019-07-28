Register
    'Trying to Draw Israelis of Russian Descent': Banner of Putin, Bibi Shaking Hands Seen in Tel Aviv

    © RIA Novosti . Artur Gabdrakhmanov
    Middle East
    Last month, senior Russian, US and Israeli security officials met in Jerusalem to discuss Syria and Iran-related issues, with Moscow serving as a guarantor of the Syrian peace process, and maintaining cooperative economic and security ties with both Tel Aviv and Tehran.

    A giant banner featuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Likud Party headquarters in Tel Aviv has got people talking online.

    The banner, accompanied by the phrase “Netanyahu: In another league,” is one of several similar banners put up at the tower block on Saturday, with another showing Netanyahu posing with US President Donald Trump, and a third showing him shaking hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The Netanyahu-Trump banner was used in April’s legislative elections, where Likud failed to form a governing coalition, but the Putin and Modi ones are new. Repeat elections will be held in mid-September.

    Social media users debated the meaning of the banners, with some suggesting they were an attempt to show the “powerful ties between three nations,” and others arguing the Putin-Bibi one in particular was aimed at Israel’s large Russian-speaking block of voters, who at 770,000 voters account for an estimated 12 percent of Israel’s 6.3 million total eligible voters.

    Specifically, some argued that Likud’s move was an attempt to draw in Russian-speaking voters from Yisrael Beiteinu, the party of former minister of foreign affairs Avigdor Lieberman, who said recently that he would not automatically support Netanyahu after September’s vote.

    One user suggested the banners were meant to show Netanyahu’s ability “to maintain good relations with the leaders of both superpowers.”

    Not everyone was thrilled by the billboards, with some accusing Bibi of “manipulating” his ties with the world leaders, or even accusing Russia of “interference” in Israel’s elections, despite the fact that the poster was the brainchild of Likud, and not Moscow, which has yet to even comment on the banner.

    Other critics pointed out that Netanyahu wasn’t the first prime minister to meet with world leaders, making the photo-ops a moot point.

    A few users also posted jokes, including an obviously photoshopped image of Netanyahu shaking hands with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, an official with whom Netanyahu has sparred repeatedly on the world stage in recent years.

    Putin and Netanyahu have met repeatedly to discuss the state of bilateral ties, with recent discussions focusing on the Syrian conflict and Iran’s alleged ‘malign’ influence in the Middle East. Earlier this year, Netanyahu said he and Putin had agreed that the withdrawal of foreign forces from Syria was a common goal for both Tel Aviv and Moscow, and reiterated that the two countries maintain a mechanism for military communication to avoid clashes in Syria.

    Russian-Israeli relations became strained in September 2018 after the Russian Defence Ministry blamed Israeli strikes for the accidental downing of a Russian Il-20 aircraft with 15 Russian servicemen onboard by Syrian air defences. The incident prompted Russia to deploy S-300 air defences to Syria, with Israeli strikes against suspected ‘Iranian’ targets in the country declining substantially since then. Russian-Israeli ties seem to have improved recently, with an unprecedented trilateral security summit held between Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev, US National Security Adviser John Bolton and his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat in late June.

