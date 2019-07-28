UK Seizure of Iranian Tanker Near Gibraltar a Violation of 2015 Nuke Deal - Tehran

Earlier this month, Gibraltar authorities aided by the UK Royal Marines detained an Iranian tanker suspected of carrying oil to Syria in violation of sanctions.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson and senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday as quoted by the ISNA news agency that the UK seizure of an Iranian oil tanker off Gibraltar constituted a violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"We witnessed the seizure of an oil tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Strait of Gibraltar which in our view is a violation of (the nuclear deal)", Araqchi said. "And the countries who are part of (the nuclear deal) shouldn't create obstacles for the export of Iranian oil."

Seizure of Iranian Oil Tanker Off Gibraltar

Already tense relations between Iran, the United Kingdom and the United States have fallen to their lowest point in recent years amid a series of oil tanker seizures.

A Syria-bound Iranian supertanker Grace 1 carrying oil was detained off Gibraltar on 4 July by the territory's law enforcement, supported by UK marines. The authorities cited a breach of EU sanctions against Damascus as the reason for the seizure. Tehran denied the claims and stressed that Britain has endangered maritime safety by its actions in Gibraltar.

Last week, a court in Gibraltar extended the detention of the Iranian oil tanker by 30 days. The tanker's four crew members were freed on bail earlier this month after being questioned.

Tensions Continue to Grow

The situation was exacerbated after a British tanker was detained by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards on 19 July. Tehran said that the vessel had violated maritime laws, ignored warnings from the military, switched off its positioning device and collided with an Iranian fishing boat.

© REUTERS / HANDOUT Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at Bandar Abbas port, July 21, 2019.

The Islamic Republic stressed, however, that the Stena Impero's seizure was not a "retaliation" for the detention of the Grace 1 in Gibraltar.

Iranian Nuclear Deal

The seizure of the tankers comes amid greater tensions between Tehran and the West.

In May, on the one year anniversary of the US exit from the JCPOA, Iran said that it would give the deal's other signatories, France, the UK, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union, sixty days to work to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran. On July 7, the deadline expired, and Tehran announced that it would start enriching its uranium stocks beyond the 3.67 percent level outlined in the JCPOA, and continue to gradually reduce its commitments under the treaty every 60 days unless the other signatories met their commitments.

The other signatories of the JCPOA have expressed concerns over Iran's heightened enrichment activities, even as Iran has continued to insist that it has no intention of pursuing a nuclear weapon.