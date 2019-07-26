Register
16:36 GMT +326 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

    'Plan B?' Saudi Arabia to Expand Pipeline to Redirect Oil From Strait of Hormuz

    © REUTERS / Ahmed Jadallah
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The situation in the region has been strained following a series of incidents involving Iran, the US, and UK, leading to transit through the Strait of Hormuz being considered unsafe. Several countries have already called for safety of navigation to be ensured through the vital oil shipping lane.

    Saudi Arabia is planning to boost the output capacity by 40% of a pipeline belonging to state oil company Saudi Aramco that runs from the country's east to the Red Sea coast in the west by 2021, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told Reuters. The move comes in response to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, with Saudi Arabia aiming to reroute some of its oil exports from the waterway to the port of Yanbu on the shore of the Red Sea.

    The pipeline’s current capacity is five million barrels per day, but the country plans to increase it to seven million. The minister believes the expansion will take around two years, but an anonymous source in the industry told Bloomberg that it could be completed as early as September 2019. But even without an expansion, the pipeline is working below its maximum capacity, leaving Saudi Aramco with space to manoeuvre.

    An industrial plant strips natural gas from freshly pumped crude oil at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field at Shaybah in Saudi Arabia's Rub al-Khali desert (File)
    © AP Photo / Bruce Stanley
    An industrial plant strips natural gas from freshly pumped crude oil at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field at Shaybah in Saudi Arabia's Rub al-Khali desert (File)

    Khalid al-Falih also noted that oil importers should still ensure the safety of passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and thereby shipments of maritime oil exports from the Gulf, themselves.

    "[Importers] have to do what they have to do to protect their own energy shipments because Saudi Arabia cannot take that on its own", he said.

    Tensions have recently escalated in the Gulf region. Soon after the US started boosting its military presence in the Middle East, sending additional troops, a regiment of strategic bombers, drones, and an aircraft carrier strike group, Iranian air defences downed an American drone that Tehran said had violated its airspace.

    Weeks after the incident, the US claimed that it too had downed an Iranian drone on 19 July after it allegedly approached too close to the USS Boxer amphibious assault ship. Tehran denied losing a drone and presented footage from it showing the American vessel as proof. Washington subsequently claimed that the ship could have downed two Iranian drones on the same day, but is "confident" only of one.

    A Saegheh drone which can be equipped with four bombs, in Iran, in this undated handout photo
    © REUTERS / Tasnim News Agency
    A Saegheh drone which can be equipped with four bombs, in Iran, in this undated handout photo

    The situation in the region was further worsened after Tehran warned that it could detain a UK ship in the Gulf in response to the seizure of the Grace 1 tanker, which was carrying Iranian oil, by British authorities in Gibraltar on 4 July. London claims the oil was destined for Syria in violation of EU sanctions, but Tehran has denied this. Iran seized the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero last week over maritime violations, but noted that it was not in "retaliation" for the Grace 1.

    Related:

    Saudi Arabia Plans to Slash Oil Exports to US – Reports
    US May Soon Grab Saudi Arabia’s Crown as World’s Biggest Oil Exporter – IEA
    EXCLUSIVE Saudi Oil Minister Vows to Substitute Iranian Crude Exports on Market
    China Rejects US Policy on Stopping Iranian Oil Exports - Foreign Ministry
    Iran to Continue Oil Exports Under Any Circumstances – Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    Strait of Hormuz, oil pipeline, Saudi Arabia, Saudi Aramco
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse