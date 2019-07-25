Palestinian Authority Decides to Suspend All Agreements Signed With Israel - Report

PNA President Mahmoud Abbas has stated at a leadership meeting in Ramallah that a committee will be established to determine how to implement the decision.

The Palestinian Authority will suspend all accords signed with Israel, President Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday, local media report. The statement comes after recent news of Palestinian homes being demolished in East Jerusalem.

According to the report, the decision will come into force on Friday and a special committee will be formed to determine how it should be implemented.

​Earlier this week, the Israeli authorities started demolishing houses in the Palestinian village of Wadi Hummus in the Sur Baher neighbourhood, located near Jerusalem.

The Israelis justify their actions by security considerations and say that the buildings were built too close to the separation barriers encircling the West Bank. The demolition warrants were issued based on a military directive of 2011, which prohibits construction within 250 meters (820 feet) of the separation barrier.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognise Palestinian Authority as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.