Yemeni Houthis Carry out Drone Attacks on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia - Reports

Yemen’s Houthi rebel movement earlier in the day conducted drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid military base, located near the Yemeni border, Almasirah broadcaster reported, citing a Houthi representative.

Yemen’s Houthis have carried out drone attacks on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia, Al Masirah TV reported. There is no confirmation from the Saudi government yet.

The airport reportedly suffered from drone attacks on 4 and 9 July, with a spokesperson for the Houthis reportedly saying that "the drone strikes have resulted in flight disruptions at the airport".

Both the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition are sides to the violent military conflict in Yemen. The coalition supports the Yemeni government fighting against the rebels.

The Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at President Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has reportedly resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.