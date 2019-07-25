Over 100 Feared Dead in Large Shipwreck Near Libyan Shore - Report

Reuters reported Thursday, citing a spokesman for the UN refugee agency UNHCR that up to 150 people could have died in a shipwreck off the Libyan coast.
🚨Happening now:— UNHCR Libya (@UNHCRLibya) July 25, 2019
Tragic news of a deadly shipwreck off the coasts of Al Khoms.
Initial reports indicate that over 100 persons may have lost their lives while other 140 have been rescued & disembarked, receiving medical & humanitarian assistance by UNHCR partner IMC.
The day before, Libya's coast guard said that it intercepted around three dozen Europe-bound migrants off its coast and took them to a detention centre.
Despite the ongoing civil war, Libya is a hub for migrants, many of whom try to reach Europe in boats.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)