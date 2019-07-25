Turkey's Erdogan Meets With Malaysian Prime Minister as Death Rumours Dismissed

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad, who is paying a visit to Ankara, the Turkish president’s administration said in a statement following the dismissal of claims about Erdogan’s alleged death.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Prime Minister of Malaysia Tun Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad, who is in Turkey for an official visit, at Ankara Esenboga Airport", the presidential administration said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The statement is accompanied by photos of Erdogan and bin Mohamad taken during their meeting.

Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, resmi temaslarda bulunmak üzere Türkiye'ye gelen Malezya Başbakanı Mahathir Muhammed ile bir ikili görüşme gerçekleştirdi.#CumhurbaşkanıErdoğan #Malezya #Ankara pic.twitter.com/1tO6iaDfWf — Haber365 (@haber365) July 24, 2019

​On Wednesday, Yasin Aktay, an adviser to Erdogan, announced that the rumours about the president having passed away due to a heart attack were false. Aktay explained that the head of the Turkish state had simply been on vacation.