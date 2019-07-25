Yemen’s Rebels Say Carried Out Drone Strikes on Saudi Military Base - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Yemeni Houthi rebel movement had conducted drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid military base, located near the Yemeni border, media have reported, citing the Houthis’ representative.

Almasirah broadcaster reported, citing the Houthi’s spokesman, that the drone strikes were aimed at combat jets and ammunition warehouses. The targets have been "hit with high precision," according to the reports.

The Saudi-led coalition has not yet commented on the Houthis’ claims.

Last month, Saudi Arabia's air defence forces intercepted two drones launched by the Houthis on its military airbase on the southern border.

Both the rebel movement and Saudi Arabia, leading the coalition, are sides to violent military conflict in Yemen. The coalition supports the Yemeni government, fighting against the rebels.