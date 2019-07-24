At Least 2 Killed, 16 Injured in Blast in Pakistani City Near Afghan Border - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least two people were killed and another 16 were injured in a bomb blast in the Pakistani city of Quetta near the border with Afghanistan, the Dawn newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing police.

According to the newspaper, a police spokesman said that the attackers had installed an improvised explosive device on a motorcycle and parked it near a pharmacy.

All those injured were taken to hospitals. An investigation is underway.

کوئٹہ مشرقی بائی پاس شیرجان اسٹاپ کے قریب دھماکہ 2 افراد جانبحق 8 افراد زخمی ایدھی ایمبولینس کے زریعے کوئٹہ سول اسپتال منتقل

کوئٹہ مشرقی بائی پاس شیرجان اسٹاپ کے قریب دھماکہ 2 افراد جانبحق 8 افراد زخمی ایدھی ایمبولینس کے زریعے کوئٹہ سول اسپتال منتقل

#QuettaBlast

کوئٹہ مشرقی بائی پاس نیوبلوچ کالونی زرغون میڈیکل کے سامنے دھماکہ. دھماکے میں دو افراد جاں بحق، 19 زخمی، زخمیوں کو اسپتال منتقل کر دیا گیا۔ ریسکیو ذرائع

Located near the Afghan border, Quetta is the largest city in the province of Balochistan.