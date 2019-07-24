At Least 2 Killed, 16 Injured in Blast in Pakistani City Near Afghan Border - Reports

According to the newspaper, a police spokesman said that the attackers had installed an improvised explosive device on a motorcycle and parked it near a pharmacy.
All those injured were taken to hospitals. An investigation is underway.
#QuettaBlast two martyred 11 injured pic.twitter.com/rPqG8AaUhd— Quetta Voice (@VoiceQuetta) July 23, 2019
کوئٹہ مشرقی بائی پاس شیرجان اسٹاپ کے قریب دھماکہ 2 افراد جانبحق 8 افراد زخمی ایدھی ایمبولینس کے زریعے کوئٹہ سول اسپتال منتقل— Samar Abbas (@Samarjournalist) July 23, 2019
#QuettaBlast pic.twitter.com/76cIEqI88Q
#QuettaBlast— MK Kakar (@MKKakar11) July 23, 2019
کوئٹہ مشرقی بائی پاس نیوبلوچ کالونی زرغون میڈیکل کے سامنے دھماکہ. دھماکے میں دو افراد جاں بحق، 19 زخمی، زخمیوں کو اسپتال منتقل کر دیا گیا۔ ریسکیو ذرائع#KhanMeetTrump pic.twitter.com/HxGFqcVLek
Located near the Afghan border, Quetta is the largest city in the province of Balochistan.
