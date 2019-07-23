Moscow Says Received No Invitation to Join US' Coalition for Patrolling Strait of Hormuz

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has not received any offers from the United States considering Washington's initiative to create an international coalition for patrolling the Strait of Hormuz, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"No one has offered anything to us. People usually initiate contact, explain what they want and put ideas forward. For example, we offer our concept of collective security in the strait. Today, we will present it once again, we will publish it, while personally, I do not understand at all what our US colleagues offer," Bogdanov said.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has announced recently that the United States will create this coalition following a series of incidents with foreign oil tankers, which the United States holds Iran responsible for.

The situation in the Persian Gulf area has recently deteriorated as several oil tankers from various nations have been attacked there and in the neighbouring Gulf of Oman. The United States and its regional allies claimed that Iran had a role in the incidents, and Tehran denies the allegations. The United States has announced a further increase of warships and troops to the region.

Tehran subsequently announced that it downed a US surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan Province after the vehicle crossed into Iran airspace. The US military claimed the drone had been shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.