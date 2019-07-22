Register
03:35 GMT +322 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of the special police forces stand guard to secure the area around St. Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral after an explosion inside the cathedral in Cairo, Egypt December 11, 2016

    Egyptian President Prolongs State of Emergency for 3 Months – Reports

    © REUTERS / Mohamed Abd El Ghany
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    CAIRO (Sputnik) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi signed a decree to prolong the country's state of emergency for three additional months, local media reported. The presidential decision was reportedly supported by the country’s parliament and will enter into force beginning on Thursday.

    The decree notes that the armed forces and police must do everything possible to fight terrorism and the financial sources of terrorism, as well as protect lives and property, the MENA news agency reported late Sunday.

    A state of emergency was declared in Egypt in April 2017 after terror attacks on Christian churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria killed over 50 and injured 100.

    Islamist insurgents have long targeted security forces in Egypt, particularly in the Sinai Peninsula. Egypt has been conducting a massive security operation in North Sinai for over a year to weed out armed groups, killing and arresting hundreds.

    Most recently, a suicide bomber on Thursday reportedly killed a soldier in an attack on security forces in North Sinai. A man wearing an explosive belt approached security forces near a parking lot in the city of Sheikh Zuweid, prompting the troops to open fire. The bombing attack was reportedly claimed by the Daesh* terrorist group.

    North Sinai has since 2011 been swept up in the ongoing conflict between Islamist fighters and Egyptian police and security forces. Militants have repeatedly staged attacks in the region, targeting law enforcement and civilians.

    Over the weekend, British Airways and Lufthansa temporarily suspended flights to the Egyptian capital of Cairo as a security precaution, after the UK Foreign Office advised passengers against air travel to and from Egypt's Sharm el-sheikh, but had not issued a similar warning on Cairo.

    Russia suspended all civilian air traffic to Egypt in November 2015 after a bomb brought down a Russian plane en route from Sharm El-Sheikh to St. Petersburg, killing all 224 people on board.

    Flights between the Russian and the Egyptian capitals were resumed in April 2018 after Egyptian authorities made improvements to security.

    *Daesh (Islamic State, ISIS, ISIL, IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Egypt Slams Erdogan's 'Irresponsible' Allegation That Ex-President Morsi Was Killed
    'Illegally' Obtained: UK Auction House's Sale of 'Stolen' King Tutankhamun Bust Angers Egypt
    Tracing Tutankhamun: Egypt Asks Interpol for Help to Keep an Eye on Pharaoh’s Disputed Bust
    Egypt Opens Two of Its Pyramids for Tourists for First Time Since 1965
    Tags:
    decree, state of emergency, Abdel Fattah Sisi, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Skulls and coins in a tomb on the territory of the ‘City of the Dead’ in Russia’s republic of North Ossetia and Alania
    'City of the Dead': Mysterious Necropolis in Russia’s South
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse