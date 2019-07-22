British Foreign Secretary Discusses UK-Flagged Tanker Seizure With German, French Counterparts

Earlier in the day, it was reported that UK Prime Minister Theresa May would hold a meeting of Britain's emergency committee on Monday to discuss a seizure of UK-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz.

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Sunday spoke to French and German counterparts over Iran's seizure of the UK-flagged tanker in the Gulf, according to the Foreign Office statement.

"Both ministers agreed with the Foreign Secretary that safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is a top priority for European nations, while avoiding any possible escalation in the region. They agreed to keep in close contact and to work together to achieve this," the statement reads.

During a phone conversation Hunt thanked both foreign ministers for their support and co-operation following the incident.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas have condemned the Iranian seizure of the Stena Impero, according to the statement.

On Friday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confiscated the UK-flagged oil tanker, claiming that it was in violation of international regulations.

The IRGC reportedly claimed that the UK-flagged ship had broken maritime rules by switching off its tracking system and ignoring the lane for ships entering the Persian Gulf. London has denied the accusations.

The vessel, with 23 crew members, including three Russian nationals, has reportedly been guided to the port of Bandar Abbas.

The maritime clash comes after UK Marines detained an Iranian supertanker off Gibraltar on 4 July on suspicion that it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Following the boarding, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif accused London of piracy.

The situation in the Persian Gulf and adjacent areas has deteriorated over the past couple of months as several oil tankers have been subject to attack. The United States and its allies have blamed Iran for the incidents. Tehran has denied being involved.