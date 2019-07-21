Bolton Directs 'Venom' at UK in Hopes of Dragging London 'Into Quagmire' - Iran's Zarif

Relations between Tehran and Washington have soured significantly since the US withdrew unilaterally from the Iranian nuclear deal in 2018. US National Security Adviser John Bolton stated earlier this month that Iran will remain under pressure until Tehran abandons its nuclear weapons programme and 'violent activities' in the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has taken to Twitter, accusing US Security Adviser John Bolton of being behind an attempt to drag London into a quagmire after failing to lure President Trump into 'the war of a century'. The official added that prudence and foresight were the only options available when countering such ploys.

Make no mistake:



Having failed to lure @realDonaldTrump into War of the Century, and fearing collapse of his #B_Team, @AmbJohnBolton is turning his venom against the UK in hopes of dragging it into a quagmire.



Only prudence and foresight can thwart such ploys. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 21, 2019

Relations between Iran and the United Kingdom have been tense since Tehran captured the British-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. London has criticised what it describes as an illegal act and has urged Iran to release the tanker.

The seizure comes after UK forces detained the Iranian-flagged Grace 1 oil tanker off the coast of Gibraltar earlier this month, citing a breach of EU sanctions against Syria.