Two IRGC Servicemen Killed in Militants' Attack in Southeastern Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) servicemen were killed in an attack by militants in southeastern Iran, local media reported on Sunday.

The incident took place near the city of Saravan in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, close to the border with Pakistan, according to the Mehr news agency.

No further details have been provided so far.

Earlier this year, servicemen from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed as a result of an attack by terrorists in the same region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, created in April 1979 from militias of Islamic Revolutionary Committees, supporters of Iranian Shiite leader Ayatollah Khomeini, are under command of Iran's Supreme Leader. The IRGC consists of the main command, joint headquarters, ground, air force and navy. It includes Quds special forces and Basij, the forces of the national militia.