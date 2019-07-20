Saudi-Led Coalition Launches Offensive Targeting Military Positions in Yemen - Reports

The Saudi-led coalition said it had launched an offensive to target military positions in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, Reuters reported Saturday, citing local media.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Gazette media outlet detailed in the report that military targets included air defence sites and a ballistic missile storage site belonging to the Houthi militia in Sanaa.

Earlier this week, the Saudi-led coalition reportedly conducted two strikes at a military faculty in Ar Rawdah district in the northern part of the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. The coalition jets also bombed twice the camp in the area of the former presidential guard in the south of Sanaa.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between government forces, led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW