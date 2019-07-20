Saudi King Salman Approves Hosting US Troops to Enhance Regional Security - Report

Earlier it was reported that five hundred US troops were slated to be deployed to the Prince Sultan Air Base, located to the east of the country’s capital of Riyadh, becoming reinforcements to US military and support personnel already on the site.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has reportedly approved the stationing of US troops in the kingdom in a bid to enhance security in the region, Reuters reported, citing the SPA news agency.

The decision aims "to increase joint cooperation in defence of regional security and stability and to preserve its peace," according to an official from the country's ministry of defence.

On Wednesday, CNN reported, citing defence officials, that the US president’s administration was prepared to send its military personnel to Saudi Arabia.

According to the report, the Prince Sultan Air Base chosen for the troop deployment will also see the US host fifth-generation F-22 jets and other stealth aircraft.

It was highlighted that the site was chosen as it is located in a remote area and it would take time for Iranian missiles to reach it, according to CNN.

Neither the US Department of Defence, nor Riyadh commented on the report, however, CNN noted, citing an official, that an announcement of the deployment was expected to take place next week.

At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the US plans a "symbolic move" that will not bring benefits to any country in the region in terms of security.

"Certainly, security in our region cannot be purchased from outside. We believe that countries in the region should provide their own security through cooperation and through regional integration, and not through trying to purchase it from outside. It’s not usually a tenable avenue to getting security," Zarif said as quoted by The National Interest.

