Blast Near Afghanistan's Kabul University Kills At Least Two, 10 Injured - Reports (Photos)

An explosion occurred early Friday near an entrance to Kabul University in the Afghan capital, killing at least two people and injuring 10, according to Reuters.

Two bodies and 10 wounded people were taken to hospital following the blast, Reuters reported, citing health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar.

"As a result of today's explosion in Kabul (Kota e Sangi- PD 5th), 10 injured and 2 martyrs have been evacuated to our hospitals," Wahidullah Mayar wrote on Twitter.

Social media users shared photos allegedly taken at the site.

According to TOLOnews, citing eyewitnesses, two vehicles have caught fire following the explosion.

#AFG. Police confirms explosion at the southern entrance gate of #Kabul university on Friday morning.

Pix- SM pic.twitter.com/csaDntbv0C — Ab Qadir Sediqi (@qadir_sediqi) July 19, 2019

A group of students were waiting outside the university when the blast happened, TOLOnews reported.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

In June three separate blasts hit Kabul, leaving at least two people dead and 24 more injured.

No militant group claimed responsibility for the attack at the time, but both the Taliban radical movement and the Islamic State terror organization have recently stepped up their attacks in the country.

*Daesh (aka as Islamic state/ISIS/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

