Iran Denies Seizing Oil Tanker, Says Detained Ship Was Small Smuggler Vessel

Earlier, Iranian media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had detained a vessel that was carrying oil smuggled from Iran. The latest reports suggest that the ship was sailing under a Panamanian flag.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has commented on earlier publications in the media about the seizure of a ship carrying contraband oil, noting that it was a small vessel capable of carrying up to one million litres of oil and not an "oil tanker", as reports had originally described it as. He added that such anti-smuggling operations occur on a daily basis.

"The seized ship was a small vessel carrying one million liters of oil, NOT one million barrels of oil. We do it every day. These are people who try to smuggle our oil every day", Zarif said.

Iranian media reported earlier in the day that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had detained a "foreign oil tanker" on 14 July after they learned that it was carrying one million litres of contraband oil. The reports also said that the crude was being smuggled out of Iran in order to later be sold to foreign buyers.

