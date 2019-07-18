Iranian Media Releases Video of Captured Tanker That 'Smuggled Fuel' in Persian Gulf

Iran's state TV English-language channel has posted a video of a seized tanker that reprotedly "smuggled" fuel out of the country, in the Persian Gulf.

​The Press TV report showed the ship's registration number on its bridge, matching that of the MT Riah, a UAE-based vessel, which, according to vessel location tracking websites, stopped transmitting signals on its location in the early hours of 14 July.

Iranian media reported earlier in the day that a tanker was seized with a crew of 12 aboard for smuggling fuel from the Iranian side to foreign customers and was intercepted south of Iran's Larak Island in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. It did not specify the vessel number or identify the nationalities of the crew onboard.