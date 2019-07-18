Register
18:58 GMT +318 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian refugees gather for water at the Rukban refugee camp in Jordan's northeast border with Syria (File)

    Daesh Flag Raised at Syrian Refugee Camp Where UK 'Bride' Shamima Begum is Stranded - Report

    © AP Photo /
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Begum, 19, fled Britain to join the terror group in February 2015, but absconded as coalition forces closed in on its last stronghold in Baghuz, northern Syria. She’d hoped to be repatriated back to Britain, but the Home Office revoked her British citizenship leaving her stuck at the camp.

    A footage has been released showing the Daesh flag being raised by the occupants of the northern Syria refugee camp where British-born ‘Daesh bride’ Shamima Begum is currently living, the Sun reported.

    In the clip, women and children cheer as a young boy scales a lamp post in the al-Hawl camp and unfurls the black terrorist group’s insignia.

    The footage was circulated among Daesh supporters, along with a chilling message.

    “This is not the end but the beginning, because our mothers and sisters know how to grow cubs to become fearless lions,” it reads.

    ​​Vowing Vengeance

    Separately, women in the camp have been vowing vengeance in the name of Daesh.

    Currently the camp, which is run by the Syrian Democratic Forces, is home to over 75,000, housing thousands of women and children connected to the group.

    Around 800 people, thought to have once been Daesh members, were released from the camp in June after Kurdish officials ruled they were no longer a security risk.

    One of the women released at the time, Safaa Mumen, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation she was happy to be released, but hoped Daesh would “rule us back again…remain, even extend” in future.

    A Kurdish guard at the camp was stabbed 3rd July by a woman who asked permission to go shopping - as she was being escorted out by the guard, she stabbed him in the back.

    There have also been unconfirmed rumours of female Daesh supporters burning the tents of displaced Syrian women for talking to men or being seen without a veil.

    The notorious refugee camp has swelled in size recently due to the successful efforts of Syrian government and Russian forces, which has crushed the terror group and sent its supporters fleeing.

    *Daesh (aka as Islamic state/ISIS/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Shamima Begum Says She 'Really Regretted' Choices, Was 'Brainwashed' – Interview
    Daesh Bride Shamima Begum Given Legal Aid to Fight for British Citizenship
    Begum Lawyer Claims 400 Jihadis Back in UK, Prepares Taxpayer-Funded Court Bid
    FM Says Shamima Begum Could be 'Hanged' if Sent to Bangladesh - Report
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Paradise for Geeks: Annual Comic-Con Fest Kicks Off in San Diego
    No Fun in Area 51
    No Fun in Area 51
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse