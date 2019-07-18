Iranian Revolutionary Guards Detain Foreign Tanker in Persian Gulf Carrying Contraband Fuel - Report

The situation remains tense in the Gulf since Iran vowed to seize British ships in response to an Iranian tanker carrying oil being detained in Gibraltar. London believes the oil was destined for Syria, thus violating European sanctions against the country, but Tehran has denied this and demanded the vessel be released.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps forces have detained a foreign tanker along with 12 crewmembers south of Larak Island in the Persian Gulf over suspicions that it was smuggling one million litres of oil, Fars News Agency reported. There has so far been no information about the tanker's name or the country it belongs to.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, citing an IRGC spokesperson, the ship was stopped by the Iranian forces on 14 July and was detained after they confirmed it was carrying contraband oil. Reuters reported, citing a local TV, that the detained vessel was the one that sent a distress call on Sunday. The tanker was reportedly transporting oil from Iranian smugglers to buyers abroad.

"The vessel that Iran towed to its waters after receiving a distress call, was later seized with the order from a court as we found out that it was smuggling fuel", the IRGC spokesman said in a statement on state TV.

The UK Foreign Office is trying to find additional information on the tanker's detainment, Reuters reported. A government spokesperson has called on Iran to take steps to ease the situation in the region.

"We continue to urge the Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region. We are continuously monitoring the security situation there and are committed to maintaining freedom of navigation, in accordance with international law", the British government's spokesperson said.

On the same day, US Central Command chief General Kenneth McKenzie announced during a joint press conference with Saudi General Prince Fahd bin Turki that he would be working "aggressively" to ensure the freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf and that he has been contacting other countries on the matter. When asked about participating in the initiative, Prince Fahd stated that the country has already organised a military escort for its ships in the Red Sea.

