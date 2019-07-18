US Naval Buildup in Persian Gulf Creates Risks of Armed Conflict in the Region - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Reckless military moves in the Persian Gulf could lead to conflict fraught with unpredictable and destructive consequences, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on tensions between the US and Iran.

"We witness a buildup of the US naval task force [in the Persian Gulf] amid the ongoing exchange of accusations between Washington and Tehran, which creates the risks of an armed clash", Lavrov said in a written interview with Germany's Rheinische Post newspaper.

"Any reckless move may lead to a conflict fraught with unpredictable and destructive consequences," he added.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated after the collapse of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) treaty, a US military buildup in the Middle East, and unidentified attacks against commercial tankers in the Persian Gulf region.

On the anniversary of US President Donald Trump's 2018 pullout from the historic nuclear agreement, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the accord. Iran also announced that, starting 7 July, it would begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67-percent limit outlined in the nuclear agreement and stop the process of repurposing its nuclear reactor in Arak.

The United States was close to undertaking military action against Iran after a US drone was shot down by the Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps, but Trump has repeatedly said he is open for talks with the Iranian leadership without preconditions.

Iran has rejected all accusations by the United States and in turn accused Washington of seeking to fabricate a pretext for war.

Amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran in the Persian Gulf, a region that transits almost a third of the world's oil transport, the US is reportedly attempting to build a military coalition in order to secure maritime traffic.

In particular, the US State Department said Wednesday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks with Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa on maritime security in the Persian Gulf and bilateral cooperation.

Bahrain is home port to the US Fifth Fleet in the Persian Gulf and the US Central Command.