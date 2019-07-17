US Secretary of State Pompeo Condemns Attack in Erbil, Iraq That Claimed Life of Turkish Diplomat

Earlier in the day, Turkish officials stated that an attack in the city of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, had left several people dead from gun wounds. According to Habertuk, the assault was organised by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms today’s attack in Erbil, where at least one Turkish diplomat was murdered. There can be no justification for such acts of wanton violence", Pompeo said. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hope for a speedy recovery of any wounded. The US reaffirms its commitment to support the government and people of Turkey and Iraq".

Employees of Turkey's Consulate General were targeted in an armed attack when they were at a restaurant, Anadolu Agency reported. According to the newspaper Hurriyet, the incident took place at the restaurant HuQQabaz on Airport Road.

The PKK is officially listed as a terrorist organisation in Ankara. The group has been demanding the establishment of a Kurdish autonomous region in Turkey since the early 1980s. Apart from Turkey, the PKK has been designated as a terrorist group by the United States, Great Britain, and NATO member states. The United Nations, however, has not followed suit.

