At Least Three Killed in Shooting Including Turkish Diplomats in Iraqi Erbil - Reports

According to Turkish outlet Habertuk, the attack on a restaurant in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan was organised by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

According to conflicting reports, from two to three people have been killed in an armed attack, where Turkish consulate staffers were present, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported.

It has not been revealed yet whether there are diplomats among the victims. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has not commented on the information so far.

The scene of the incident is on lockdown, while security and emergency services representatives are responding to the incident.

Erbil'de restoranda Türkiye Konsolosluk çalışanlarına yapılan silahlı saldırıdan sonra çekilen kareler👇 pic.twitter.com/pbTN4JLCGX — Biz10 TV (@Biz10TV) 17 июля 2019 г.

The PKK is officially listed as a terrorist organisation in Turkey. Ankara has been fighting the group, which demands the establishment of a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s.

Apart from Turkey, the PKK has been designated as a terrorist group by the United States, the United Kingdom, and NATO member states. The United Nations, however, has not followed suit.

