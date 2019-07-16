Plane Hangars at Saudi Arabia's Jizan Airport Attacked by Yemeni Houthis - Report

Yemeni Houthi militants have attacked Saudi warplane hangars at Jizan Airport, a spokesman for the group said, according to Reuters, citing local TV. Riyadh confirmed the incident, adding that a Houthi drone had been intercepted by the military.
The Saudi-led coalition has been engaged in the civil war in Yemen since March 2015, when it began carrying out airstrikes against the Houthi militant group at the request of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. In response, the Houthis launched numerous attacks against the kingdom.
All comments
Show new comments (0)