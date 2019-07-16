Turkish Foreign Minister Says Fourth Exploration Ship to be Sent to Eastern Mediterranean - Reports

The news comes after earlier in the day the EU imposed restrictions on Ankara for drilling off the coast of Cyprus, where the island nation and a member of the bloc has exclusive economic rights.

urkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that Ankara would send a fourth exploration ship to the eastern Mediterranean, Anadolou reported on Tuesday.

"If [Brussels] takes such decisions against Turkey, we will increase activities [in the Eastern Mediterranean]. We have three ships in the Eastern Mediterranean. We will send the fourth one as soon as possible", Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

At the moment, at least two Turkish drillships, Yavuz and Fatihare are anchored off the coast of Cyprus to drill for oil and gas. While Cyprus and Greece, backed by Brussels, consider this to be a provocation, the Turkish government has stated it has a right to drill for natural resources in the region.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when the Turkish military entered the island, claiming they had to protect Turkish Cypriots from the Greek community. Nearly a decade later, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared, but Turkey is the only country to recognise it.

