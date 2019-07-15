Register
14:21 GMT +315 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli soldier takes a photograph with his mobile phone during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015. A pair of Palestinian men boarded a bus in Jerusalem and began shooting and stabbing passengers, while another assailant rammed a car into a bus station before stabbing bystanders, in near-simultaneous attacks Tuesday that escalated a monthlong wave of violence

    Hey, U Up? IDF Reportedly on Alert as Hamas Messages Troops Using WhatsApp

    © AP Photo / Nasser Shiyoukhi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Last year, the Israeli military reported that Hamas was using fake dating apps and Instagram profiles featuring attractive young women to try to compromise Israeli troops.

    An Israel Defence Forces spokesperson has told Ynet News that Hamas cyberwarfare operatives have been contacting Israeli troops on WhatsApp, posing as fellow soldiers and trying to gather information on things like troop movements, locations, and deployment dates.

    According to the outlet, a paratrooper stationed along the volatile border with Gaza recently received a text message from an unknown source requesting information about upcoming brigade-level exercises, as well as info about when troops would be rotated.

    The soldier reportedly alerted his commanders about the suspected breach, with the IDF starting a probe about how Hamas might have gotten its hands on the secret information, including the soldier's phone number.

    A military spokesperson said the IDF was "aware of the enemy's activity" and were "following its efforts over social media." The spokesperson called on all military and civilian personnel to "act carefully and responsibly."

    Hamas has been accused of using fake dating apps, Facebook, Instagram and other popular online tools to try to gather information from IDF troops, both active duty and reservists, since at least 2017, when the military first uncovered one of the group's honeypot schemes.

    According to Israeli media, the schemes worked like this: Hamas operatives would create fake Facebook profiles posing as attractive young women, catch an unsuspecting Israeli soldier, take the relationship over to WhatsApp, and then woo the soldier into downloading a fake app that would put a virus on his phone allowing militants to see the phone's location and contacts, and turn it into a recording device.

    In July 2018, the IDF launched 'Operation Heartbreaker', a major campaign to try to root out Hamas efforts against its soldiers online. The military issued a series of standard security recommendations, such as not friending individuals a soldier doesn't personally know, requesting that troops only download apps from Google Play, not uploading sensitive information online, etc. Investigators discovered that about 100 soldiers had downloaded compromising fake apps with names including 'Glancelove', 'Winkchat' and 'Golden Cup', the latter promoted as a live score aid about the 2018 World Cup.

    The Hamas movement, which has been in de facto control of the Gaza Strip enclave since 2007, is classified by Tel Aviv as a terrorist organisation, and has been accused of carrying out illegal attacks against Israel. Hamas rejects this status, and has justified its attacks as acts of resistance. Tensions along Gaza's border with Israel escalated in March 2018, when the territory's residents began a mass campaign dubbed the 'Great March of Return' along the border with Israel. This spring, the IDF carried out a campaign of airstrikes in the territory, while Hamas and other militants launched makeshift rockets and arson balloons into southern Israel.

    A ceasefire facilitated by Egyptian mediators was signed on 6 May, although protests continue.

    Related:

    Israeli NSO Group Linked To WhatsApp Spyware Attack Hit With Amnesty Lawsuit
    GCHQ Plans to Snoop on Apple, WhatsApp Chats: How Technically Possible is It?
    Totalitarian Techies: WhatsApp to Sue Users for ‘Abuse’ Based on ‘Off Platform’ Evidence
    Senior Iraqi Officer Passed Secrets to CIA Using WhatsApp – Iranian Media
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    New Protective Sarcophagus for Chernobyl Power Plant's No.4 Reactor
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse