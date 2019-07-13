UK's Hunt Vows to Facilitate Release of Detained Oil Tanker If Given Guarantee It Won’t Go to Syria

UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt has announced that he has spoken to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif Saturday, telling him that London could release of the detained Grace 1 supertanker if Tehran provided guarantees that the ship would not head to Syria, Reuters has reported.
According to Hunt, during their conversation, Zarif told him that Iran was looking to resolve the diplomatic crisis, and not seeking an escalation.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)