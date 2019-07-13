Turkish World Record-Breaking Confectioner to Thank Putin With Traditional Pie for S-400 Deliveries

The pastry baker, Hasan Acar, from the city of Bursa earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records by making a 2,023-metre traditional Turkish pie called börek.

Turkish confectioner Hasan Acar has decided to bolster Russian-Turkish relations by presenting Russian President Vladimir Putin with his trademark börek, a Turkish savoury pie. Acar says that the pie will be a token of gratitude for the recent delivery of much-awaited S-400 anti-missile air defence systems to Turkey.

According to the baker, the pie with a cheese and spinach filling will weigh four kilos. Acar intends to bake and send the pie on Saturday, 13 July, while the delivery is expected to arrive in Moscow within five days. According to the confectioner, the börek can be consumed within 10 days after its production.

"President Putin said he would like to go to a Turkish restaurant during his latest visit. I would like to invite him to our beautiful ancient city of Bursa and my restaurant where I'll treat him with the best börek," said Acar.

Russia and Turkey signed a contract for S-400s deliveries in 2017. The first batch of S-400 deliveries arrived in Turkey on Friday, while an additional batch was shipped earlier this day.