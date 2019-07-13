Register
    Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah speaks on a screen via a video link during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the death of Hezbollah top commander, Mustafa Badreddine, who was killed in an explosion in Damascus, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 14, 2018

    Israel Will be on 'Verge of Vanishing' in Case of Conflict With Hezbollah, Leader Nasrallah Warns

    © AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
    Middle East
    The head of the Israeli Defence Forces’ Northern Command earlier warned that Lebanon would pay a heavy price if a fresh armed conflict erupted between Israel and Hezbollah as he spoke at a memorial dedicated to the 13th anniversary of the 2006 Lebanon War.

    The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has stated that all of Israel is within range of the group’s precision missiles, adding that in defiance of Western sanctions the movement is stronger than ever, reports PressTV.

    “Once we said that we could strike targets south of Haifa. Today, we can say that if Israel has sites south of Eilat, then we can also hit them. All of Israel is under the range of our missiles,” he said.

    As he lauded Hezbollah’s current military capabilities, the leader added they now have missiles they lacked in 2006, as well as a powerful branch of UAVs.

    The chief of Hezbollah warned that in case of any confrontation, Israel would be on the “verge of vanishing, and it knows this.”

    Nasrallah also showed a map of Israeli-occupied territories to the camera as he pointed to potential targets for the group’s strikes.
    According to the Hezbollah leader, the group currently boasted such a powerful deterrent force that Israel would not risk another war on Lebanon anytime soon.

    Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah went on to lambaste US President Donald Trump’s so-called Deal of the century, conceived to resolve the decades-long conflict between Palestinians and Israel, as a nonstarter.

    “The deal took its last breath when Trump recognised al-Quds as the capital of Israel. There is not a single Palestinian who will agree to a deal in which the Christian and Muslim holy sites of al-Quds will be transferred to Israel,” Nasrallah emphatically stressed.

    The remarks by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah were made in a televised interview with Hezbollah’s al-Manar television on 12 July, marking the the 13th anniversary of the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

    Earlier, on Tuesday, Maj-Gen. Amir Baram, the head of the Israeli Defence Forces’ (IDF) Northern Command, warned that Lebanon would pay a heavy price in case of a new armed conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

    “We will continue to act to thwart its [Hezbollah’s] efforts to threaten our security, covertly and overtly as required, and if war is imposed on us, we will exact a heavy price from this organisation and those who give it backing, wherever necessary,” Baram said at a memorial event dedicated to the 13th anniversary of the 2006 Lebanon War.

    Baram was quoted by The Jerusalem Post as accusing Hezbollah of violating the UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

    A supporter of Lebanon's Hezbollah gestures as he holds a Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon May 7, 2018
    © AP Photo / Aziz Taher
    A supporter of Lebanon's Hezbollah gestures as he holds a Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon May 7, 2018

    Israel and Hezbollah, a paramilitary and political organisation, fought a brief war in the summer of 2006 which ended in a stalemate.

    The Shi’ite political group, established in the 1980s and currently holding several posts in the Lebanese government, initially aimed to end Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon.

    Tel Aviv has repeatedly claimed that Hezbollah is a proxy of Iran that receives weapons and equipment from Tehran – an allegation the latter denies.

     

