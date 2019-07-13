Hezbollah Head Says Trump Administration Aims to Open Communication Channels With Movement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of the Hezbollah movement, said that US President Donald Trump's administration sought to open channels of communication with the Shiite group.

"The Trump administration is seeking to open channels of communication with Hezbollah via intermediaries," Nasrallah said, as quoted by Al-Manar broadcaster.

Previously, Hezbollah's leader cautioned the US against striking Iran. He insisted that if Washington attacks the Islamic Republic, the whole region will rise against it and its interests in the Middle East.

In December 2018, US President Trump introduced new sanctions against Hezbollah for its alleged use of civilians as human shields in warfare. According to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Hezbollah was developing its infrastructure among civilian populations.

Hezbollah was established in the 1980s. It is a paramilitary and political organisation originating in Lebanon's Shiite population. The group initially aimed to end Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon.