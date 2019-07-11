Iranian Gov’t Eliminates Terror Group Said to Be Backed by Foreign Forces

The crackdown on a militia in a western province of the country followed an attack on the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) just a few kilometres from the border with Iraq. In that clash three guards were killed.

IRGC Ground Force's Najaf Ashraf Base has stated that the Iranian military destroyed a terrorist group, “linked to the global arrogance”, a term used by the Islamic Republic’s officials to refer to the US, as the Tasnim News Agency reports. According to the IRGC’s public statement, they planned to “cross the country’s western borders and carry out acts of sabotage and terrorism” but were ambushed by the Najaf Ashraf Base fighters. One serviceman was killed.

“In this operation, significant amounts of weapons, ammunition, and communications equipment were also captured from the terrorists”, the statement reads, as cited by the Iranian news agency.

It has been reported that the IRGC has had several clashes with armed groups, branded terrorists, in the northwestern border regions this summer.

Only recently, three IRGC members were reportedly killed just a few kilometres away from the Iraqi border after they were attacked by armed groups, “affiliated with the arrogance of the world”, at the entrance to one city, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing Iran’s Tansim News Agency.

On 5 July, IRGC’s Hamze Sayyid al-Shohada Base reported that its troops had ecountered terrorists who had come from Turkey across Iran’s northwestern border to take away their fellow fighters, injured by the IRGC’s forces.

Another crackdown took place in the northwestern most region of Iran in late June when the IRGC killed one in a clash with a terror group.