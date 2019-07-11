Car Bomb Explosion in Afrin, Syria Kills 11, Wounds 25 - Reports

Kurdish news agency ANHA, meanwhile, reported that a second blast has hit Al-Filat Street in the centre of the city.

According to sources with the Free Syrian Army that controls the city of Afrin, the blast occurred near the Turanda highway, killing 11 people. Police have reportedly blamed militants from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) for the incident.

Over a year ago Ankara and the FSA forces that oppose President Bashar al-Assad launched Operation Olive Branch in the northern Syrian district of Afrin in order to repel the YPG and the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) from Turkey's Syrian border.

Since March 2018 the city has been under the complete control of the FSA and Turkish forces.