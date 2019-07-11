Saudi Woman Gets 3-Day Jail Term for Sending Offensive Messages to Her Ex-Spouse - Reports

The Criminal Court in the city of Jeddah found out that the woman used foul language in the messages to her ex-husband with whom she divorced about five years ago, Saudi Gazette reported on Wednesday. She allegedly called him devilish and rude and used racist language.

The woman explained that she sent the messages because her former husband used to offend her family when they were still married.

The rights of women in Saudi Arabia, a conservative kingdom on the Arabian peninsula, have been limited to a certain degree. They have to follow strict dress codes and seek permission from male guardians for marriage or divorce. However, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman advocates ambitious reforms for the country's females. Women in the country have only recently been permitted to drive and have been allowed to enter sports stadia.