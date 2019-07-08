Saudi-led Coalition Naval Forces Thwart Yemeni Houthi Attack on Commercial Ship in Red Sea - Report

The alleged attempted attack comes hours after the Houthis unveiled new projectiles and unmanned aerial vehicles at a presentation in the capital city of Sanaa.

Naval forces belonging to the Saudi-led coalition on Monday thwarted an attack against a commercial ship in the Red Sea, purportedly carried out by the Houthi group.

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have intensified in recent months. The movement has launched a series of drone attacks on two Saudi airports, killing a Syrian citizen and injuring dozens of civilians, including children.

The Saudi-led coalition has been engaged in the civil war in Yemen since March 2015, when it began carrying out airstrikes against the armed Houthi rebels at the request of Yemen's President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.