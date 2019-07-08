Register
15:46 GMT +308 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Heavy water nuclear facility near Arak, Iran

    China Says US 'Bullying' Prompted Iranian 'Nuclear Crisis' as Tehran Warns Europe Against Escalation

    © AP Photo / Hamid Foroutan
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    160

    Tehran recently announced that it has exceeded the 300-kilogram low-enriched uranium stockpile limit and surpassed the 3.67% restriction set in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, as part of the country's promise to gradually reduce commitments under the accord until the EU finds a way to protect Iran from American sanctions.

    Beijing has accused the US of "unilateral bullying" that "has become a worsening tumour", saying this is responsible for the situation with Iran, who continues to backtrack on its commitments under the 2015 deal, signed to ensure the peaceful nature of the country's nuclear programme.

    "The maximum pressure exerted by the US on Iran is the root cause of the Iranian nuclear crisis", Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

    At the same time, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has warned the European signatories to the nuclear deal against taking retaliatory steps in light of the country's decision to cease some of its commitments under the accord. Mousavi explained that if these countries "do certain strange acts", Iran will implement the "last" step in its plan of gradual withdrawal from the commitments under the nuclear deal skipping others. Mousavi didn't elaborate what the "last" step would look like.

    The ministry's spokesman further stated that the country is open to negotiations, but remains sceptical of possible diplomatic success.

    "We have no hope nor trust in anyone, nor any country but the door of diplomacy is open", Mousavi said.

    His statements come in the wake of Tehran's announcement on 8 July that it had started enriching uranium beyond the 3.67% restriction, imposed by the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal. Last week the country announced that its low-enriched uranium stockpiles exceeded the 300-kilogram limit, also set by the JCPOA, as part of its strategy to gradually backtrack on its commitments under the accord until the European signatories to the deal find a way to protect the country from US sanctions.

    The European Union has expressed concern over Tehran's decisions and called on it to stop violating the JCPOA and continue adhering to it. France, Germany, and the UK called on Iran to reverse all steps aimed at "undermining" the JCPOA. Another signatory to the nuclear deal, Russia has urged Iran to refrain from further "complicating the situation" with the JCPOA. For its part, the US, whose actions triggered the “nuclear crisis”, has threatened Iran with more "isolation and sanctions".

    An Iranian security official, dressed in protective clothing, walks inside the Uranium Conversion Facility, just outside the city of Isfahan, 410 kilometers, (255 miles), south of the Iranian capital Tehran in this Wednesday, March 30, 2005
    © AP Photo / VAHID SALEMI
    An Iranian security official, dressed in protective clothing, walks inside the Uranium Conversion Facility, just outside the city of Isfahan, 410 kilometers, (255 miles), south of the Iranian capital Tehran in this Wednesday, March 30, 2005

    The strategy of gradual reduction in the commitments under the JCPOA was first announced by Tehran on the first anniversary of the US unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal on 8 May 2018. American President Donald Trump has called the deal "flawed" arguing that a new and "better" one should be negotiated.

    Following the withdrawal, Washington imposed hefty sanctions on the Iranian energy, banking and shipping sectors, which were recently extended to include the country's supreme leader Ali Khamenei and those closest to him. The EU came up with an INSTAX mechanism to protect European companies from being slapped with American sanctions for working with Iran, but the Islamic Republic has argued that this is insufficient since its oil trade remains affected.

    Related:

    Macron Warns Rouhani of Consequences to Further Weakening of Iran Nuclear Deal
    Iran Raises Enrichment of Uranium, Blames Europe for Failure to Fulfill Commitments to Nuclear Deal
    What You Need to Know About 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal
    Pompeo Warns Iran After Nuclear Program 'Expansion', Promises New Sanctions, Further Isolation
    Iran Surpasses 3.67% Uranium Enrichment Limit Set by 2015 Nuclear Deal
    Tags:
    unilateral approach, China, Nuclear Deal, US, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How They Do It: Kisses of Politicians and Celebrities
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse