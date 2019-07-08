5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Iranian City of Ahvaz - USGS

The epicentre of the tremor was located near the city of Masjid Soleiman - the place where oil exploration first occurred in Iran and the Middle East as whole.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 5.6-magnitude quake has struck 84 km (52 miles) east of Ahvaz in Iran's Khuzestan Province, near the country's border with Iraq.

At the moment there is no official information about casualties or damage inflicted by the earthquake.

The region has faced several powerful quakes in recent years. In 2017 a deadly 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Iran and Iraq, killing hundreds and injuring thousands more.