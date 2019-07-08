5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Iranian City of Ahvaz - USGS

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 5.6-magnitude quake has struck 84 km (52 miles) east of Ahvaz in Iran's Khuzestan Province, near the country's border with Iraq.
At the moment there is no official information about casualties or damage inflicted by the earthquake.
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck 84 km east of Ahvaz, Khuzestan province #iran #naturaldisaster https://t.co/AmtX817jvU pic.twitter.com/dqbNUz5DdT— Horizon Intelligence (@_hozint) July 8, 2019
The region has faced several powerful quakes in recent years. In 2017 a deadly 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Iran and Iraq, killing hundreds and injuring thousands more.
