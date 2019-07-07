Register
22:45 GMT +307 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a speech during his visit to Santiago, Chile April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

    Pompeo Warns Iran After Nuclear Program 'Expansion', Promises New Sanctions, Further Isolation

    © AP Photo / Rodrigo Garrido
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    6113

    On Sunday, Iranian authorities announced that the country's enrichment of uranium would surpass 3.6 percent "in a few hours," and promised to reduce the nation's commitment to the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), every 60 days, if the issue is not resolved.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iran of "further isolation and sanctions," following Tehran's move, claiming that an Iran "armed with nuclear weapons, would pose an even greater danger to the world".

    According to Tehran, reducing Iran's commitments under the nuclear accord is "in parallel with saving the JCPOA, and not destroying it, this tendency may lead to discontinuing our participation in the JCPOA".

    On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that on 7 July Tehran will start enriching uranium at levels set out in the JCPOA and would maintain that enrichment at a level it considers necessary.

    On 8 May 2018, the administration of US President Donald Trump fully withdrew from the historic 2015 JCPOA treaty and reimposed sanctions on Iran. A year after, Tehran announced that it would suspend some obligations under the agreement, giving the other nuclear deal signatories - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, and the European Union - 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran amid US sanctions.

    Amid escalating tensions with Washington, Tehran has threatened to exceed the limit on uranium supply permitted under the pact. Earlier in the week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed that the country had surpassed the 300-kilogram (660-pound) low-enriched uranium stockpile limit, agreed on under the JCPOA.

    At the same time, Iran warned that should the remaining JCPOA signatories fail to ensure Iran's protection by the end of the deadline, the country would resume the construction of its Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility, which was suspended under the nuclear deal.

    After the US withdrawal from the treaty, France, Germany and the United Kingdom created a joint mechanism to continue doing business with Iran, in spite of US sanctions. The three countries announced on January 31 that the mechanism, dubbed the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), had been created.

    During the first phase, the mechanism will ensure the delivery of medicines, medical equipment and agricultural products, but Tehran wants INSTEX to help the country export oil, one of the pillars of the Iranian economy, under US restrictions.

    Russia has consistently advocated to maintain the JCPOA, and expand economic and financial cooperation with Iran, despite US sanctions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Russia urged Iran on 2 July to show restraint and respect key provisions of the agreement. Lavrov also said that as of 2 July not a single transaction had yet been carried out with the help of the French-German-UK mechanism.

    A spokeswoman for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Maja Kocijancic, said that the EU is worried about Iran's recent decision to raise uranium enrichment levels beyond JCPOA limits and is calling on Tehran to refrain from further steps that would go against the treaty. Kocijancic stressed that the European Union was waiting for further information from the International Atomic Energy Organisation (IAEA), following that regulatory body's findings on the increase of Iran's uranium enrichment.

    The JCPOA, concluded on 14 July 2015, provides for the gradual lifting of the economic and financial sanctions imposed on Iran by the United Nations Security Council, the United States and the European Union in exchange for Tehran's guarantee that the country's nuclear program would remain peaceful.

    Under the JCPOA, Iran agreed to an eight-year restriction on all uranium enrichment activities, as well as refraining on research and development in this area. In particular, Iran was obligated to start phasing out its IR-1 centrifuges, used to enrich uranium — a nuclear weapons component — over a ten-year period.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Compares Iran's Uranium Enrichment 'Small Step' With Nazis' March Into Rhineland in 1936
    EU Concerned About Iran's Decision to Exceed Uranium Enrichment Limit - Spokeswoman
    Iran Rolls Out Home-Grown Mobile Military Communications Unit 'Invulnerable to Hacking'
    Tags:
    sanctions, uranium enrichment, United States, Iran, Mike Pompeo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How They Do It: Kisses of Politicians and Celebrities
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse