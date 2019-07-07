Iranian Official Claims US Sent Message Warning of Limited Strike After Drone Downing - Reports

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps downed a US spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz last month, saying it was in the country's airspace.

General Gholam Reza Jalali, head of Iran's Civil Defence Organisation, said that Iran had received a message from the United States warning of a limited strike, before the military shot down a US Navy surveillance drone.

In a letter to the UN chief Antonio Guterres, Tehran said the drone was flying in stealth mode and was being "engaged in a clear spying operation".

The Iranian military have repeatedly warned the drone, which allegedly flew over the southern province of Hormozgan,according to Iran’s envoy to the UN.

The Pentagon, on the other hand, insists that the aircraft was shot down while operating over neutral waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

