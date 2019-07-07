Turkish Security Forces Neutralize at Least 3 PKK Militants in Country's South - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish security forces have killed, captured or forced to surrender at least three militants linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) during an operation carried out in the southern Turkish province of Hatay, local media reported, citing the country's Interior Ministry.

The operation was carried out in the mountains by gendarmerie with air support, the Anadolu Agency reported late on Saturday.

According to the outlet, the militants' weapons depots and shelters had been destroyed as a result of airstrikes.

The PKK is officially listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. Ankara has been fighting the group, which demanded to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s.

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has accused the US-based The Washington Post newspaper of disseminating terrorist propaganda after it published an article by Cemil Bayik, one of the leaders of the PKK.

The ministry insisted that with this publication, released on 3 July, the paper was violating the principle of "the prevention of incitement to terror". It added that the whole situation merely "constitutes a new and fatal example of hypocrisy in the fight against terrorism".

Apart from Turkey, the PKK is designated as a terrorist group by the United States, the United Kingdom, and NATO member states. The United Nations, however, has not followed suit.

Turkey repeatedly launches massive offensives against the Kurds in the south-east of the country as well as in the northern parts of Iraq and Syria. The major crackdown on the Kurdish militias started in Turkey in 2015, reportedly resulting in massive casualties, which included also civilians.

Back in 2018, Turkey led Operation Olive Branch in the predominantly-Kurdish district of Afrin in northern Syria. In March this year, Ankara announced the operation against the PKK in northern Iraq.

In 2013, the sides agreed to a two-year ceasefire that collapsed due to attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.