On Friday, a truck hit the wall of the Russian Embassy in Tehran. The Russian embassy confirmed the reports, stating that the incident didn't threaten the life or health of any employees.

​The driver of the concrete mixer was killed and five other people were injured.

According to the preliminary version, the accident occurred due to the failure of the brakes of a loaded truck.

یک میکسر حامل بتن پس از برخورد با دیوار سفارت روسیه در خیابان فرشته تهران منفجر شد و انفجار آن منجر به کشته شدن یک نفر و چند زخمی شده است

آیا میکسر بتن با برخورد به دیوار منفجر می شود؟ pic.twitter.com/sSl4F1CT1e — ᴘᴇʀsɪᴀɴ ɪɴᴛᴇʟ (@persianintel) July 5, 2019

A source at the embassy said the life and health of the staff of the Russian Embassy in Tehran were not in danger.

"We confirm the information. There are no victims among the embassy staff. The accident occurred at 4:40 a.m., local time," the embassy said.

#سفارت_روسیه

با ورود عجیب میکسر به باغ #سفارت_روسیه

تا حالا ۷ کشته داده

پس این دانشجویان پیرو*****

کجا تشریف دارن برن کمک

پس جمعیت #هلال_احمر

چرا اعلان کمک و یاری رساندن نکرد

نمیخواهند دوباره به بهانه کمک رسانی از دیوار #سفارت برن بالا pic.twitter.com/2CR3HCHVM7 — 𝆮𝒎𝒐𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒇𝒂𝆮 🇮🇷❤🇬🇧🇹🇷😏😌🇺🇸 (@mosadda) July 5, 2019

At the site of the damaged wall, the municipal authorities have erected a temporary shield, establishing an additional post for diplomatic police, the embassy added.

​Policemen, paramedics and firefighters are working at the scene.