Daesh Claims Responsibility For June Attack That Killed Four in Lebanese Tripoli - Report

Daesh* has claimed responsibility for an attack on a security patrol in Tripoli, Lebanon, which occurred last month, leaving 4 people dead, Reuters reported.

On 4 June unknown shooters fired at a patrol of Lebanon's Internal Security Forces (ISF), killing two police officers and two soldiers before blowing himself up, Reuters reported ar the time, citing officials.

Raya al-Hassan, the Interior Minister of Lebanon, described it as a “lone wolf attack.”

The attack occurred on the eve of Eid el-Fitr, the feast that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Tripoli is Lebanon's second largest city and in the past has seen clashes between rival groups that support or oppose the Syrian government.

*Daesh (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.