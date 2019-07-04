Yemeni Houthis Use Drones to Attack Military Sites at Saudi Jizan Airport - Report

Yemen's Shia Houthi rebels on Thursday launched another attack on Saudi Arabia's Jizan airport. The Houthi faction in Yemen is claiming that they are targeting military sites, Reuters reported, citing the Houthi-run Almasirah TV channel.

There has been no confirmation of the attack from Riyadh, according to Reuters.

On Tuesday Yemen's armed Houthi faction claimed that they had attacked Saudi Arabia's Abha airport. Following their statement the Saudi-led coalition confirmed the attack, noting that 9 people had been hurt.

On 12 June, the Saudi-led coalition confirmed that 26 people had been injured as a result of a missile attack carried out by the Houthis against Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition has been engaged in the civil war in Yemen since March 2015, when it began carrying out airstrikes against the Houthi armed rebels at the request of Yemen's President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.