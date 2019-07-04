At Least 12 People Injured by Explosion at Gas Station in Northern Lebanon - Reports

According to the LBC broadcaster, citing Kettaneh, 10 out of 12 injured people had been transported by ambulance cars to local hospitals.
Kettaneh said those wounded were not under threat.
#Lebanon— On the Ground News (@OGNreports) July 3, 2019
Dozens of deaths/injuries due to explosion in a fuel station in the town of Bakhaoun in the north of the country. pic.twitter.com/PoiuFCc19h
The Lebanese military and security forces were controlling the situation, Kettaneh reportedly said.
