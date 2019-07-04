At Least 12 People Injured by Explosion at Gas Station in Northern Lebanon - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 12 people have been wounded by an explosion that hit a gas station at the settlement of Bakhaoun in northern Lebanon, local media reported, citing head of the Lebanese Red Cross, George Kettaneh, on Thursday.

According to the LBC broadcaster, citing Kettaneh, 10 out of 12 injured people had been transported by ambulance cars to local hospitals.

Kettaneh said those wounded were not under threat.

#Lebanon



Dozens of deaths/injuries due to explosion in a fuel station in the town of Bakhaoun in the north of the country. pic.twitter.com/PoiuFCc19h — On the Ground News (@OGNreports) July 3, 2019

​The Lebanese military and security forces were controlling the situation, Kettaneh reportedly said.