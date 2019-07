Explosion Hits Mnihla Area in Tunis as Man Blows Himself Up - Report

A strong explosion has reportedly hit the Mnihla neighborhood of Tunisia's capital city of Tunis, Reuters reported, citing witnesses.

A man blew himself up after being surrounded by the police, Reuters reported, citing witnesses.

According to multiple reports a suicide bomber blew themselves up between the Al Intilaka and Ettadhamen neigbourhoods. No injuries among civilians or police were reported.

No further details were immediately available.

