Egyptian Writer Loses Twitter Account After Saying 'Let's Kill Some Jews' - Reports

Egyptian writer and actor Hesham Mansour, known for writing satire for television, lost his Twitter account with some 800,000 followers after he made several posts on the platform, saying "all terrorism in the world" was caused by Jews, and people should "kill some Jews".

Following several anti-Semitic tweets, the writer's account was suspended on 1 July, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Several social media users have shared screenshots of tweets from the banned account.

​Twitter emphasised that the company suspends accounts that break its rules, which ban tweets that encourage violence, "threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease".

​​In recent years, countries across the world have encountered a surge in the levels of hate speech levelled at Jews.

In February, France, which is home to one of the largest Jewish communities in Europe, said that the number of acts and threats aimed against Jews had surged by 74 per cent in 2018 compared to the previous year. Germany, another country with a sizable Jewish community, also saw a 74 per cent increase in anti-Semitic offences over that period.