One Killed, 16 Injured in Fire on Tanker in Turkish Port of Aliaga (Video)

"At Petkim terminal at around 11:20 p.m. (20:20 GMT), a fire broke out due to an unspecified reason while the Italian flagged Synzania vessel was being filled with liquid hydrocarbons. The fire was quickly extinguished. As many as 16 people were injured, one died in a hospital", the statement said.
Aliağa'da SOCAR'a ait, Petkim Limanı'nda Syn Zania isimli İtalyan bayraklı LPG tankerinde patlama sonrasında çıkan yangında, İtalya vatandaşı Roberto Montegurdia hayatını kaybetti. 14 İtalyan, 1 Rumen ve 1 Petkim görevlisi de yaralandı. Yangın havadan müdahale ile söndürüldü. pic.twitter.com/ye7RIqPnSC— Kamil Eryazar (@FarkliBirBakis_) July 2, 2019
According to authorities, Italian Roberto Montegurdia died in the incident. At the moment there is no information about the cause of the blast.
